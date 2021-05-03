National

Runaway horse leads police chase — down Pony Express Parkway, Utah video shows

A runaway horse led Utah police on a chase down the aptly named Pony Express Parkway on Saturday.

The 7:35 a.m. Mountain time pursuit in Saratoga Springs continued onto Redwood Road as motorists caught the scene on video, a Facebook post by Jamie Gonzalez Hansen says.

“They are being protected from traffic but in case someone wakes up missing a horse, they went for a solo stroll,” Hansen wrote.

The horse somehow escaped police and remained on the lam at last report, KUTV reported. Officers contacted the owner, who continued searching for the horse in nearby hills.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service