FBI psychiatrist in Capital Gazette murder case offers preview of prosecution’s case

BALTIMORE — Before, during and after the horrific murders, the Capital Gazette shooter left behind a series of clues about his motivation and his mental state, the prosecution’s psychiatric expert testified Friday.

The man who killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters harbored a grudge against the news organization for years before planning the attack and choosing a time, Dr. Gregory Saathoff said.

The gunman conducted surveillance on a cold winter day and purchased a shotgun, smoke grenades and barricades. He racked up roughly $90,000 in credit card debt and waited for his cat to die before carrying out his plot.

Jarrod Ramos drove about 30 minutes from his apartment in Laurel in a rental car, following traffic laws, parked the Kia Rio in a space outside the office building in Annapolis, locked his vehicle and carried out the attack as planned, Saathoff said in the final hearing before the trial scheduled to begin in June.

He called 911 to identify himself as the shooter and tell authorities he was unarmed, hoping to ensure he wouldn’t get hurt during the volatile police response. He hid under a desk and did not resist arrest when found.

These details followed a familiar pattern preceding violence — a grievance followed by violent thinking, research and planning, preparation, breaches and the attack — now used by law enforcement experts to predict mass shootings and evaluate threats, said Saathoff, who is a psychiatric consultant for the FBI.

Saathoff said they’re also evidence that Ramos didn’t suffer from a mental disorder that would have kept him from stopping himself or from understanding the murders were illegal — Maryland’s standard for the insanity defense.

Ramos, 41, has pleaded guilty to the murders at the Capital Gazette, which is part of Baltimore Sun Media, but maintains he was insane at the time of his crimes. He’s asked a jury to decide his fate. At stake in this portion of the proceedings is whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric facility.

Saathoff’s testimony Friday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, the first time he has appeared in court, laid the foundation for his participation as an expert in the forthcoming trial. Prosecutors sought to prove he was qualified, that he had collected sufficient data for his opinion on Ramos’ sanity and that his opinion would assist the eventual jury in coming to a conclusion about his sanity.

Prosecutors say Ramos was motivated by revenge. His attorneys say he was mentally ill.

Ramos’ attorneys argued to limit what Saathoff could say during the trial and, for the second time, that he shouldn’t be allowed to testify as an expert.

Circuit Judge Michael Wachs ruled Saathoff can testify as an expert and offer his opinion about Ramos’ sanity. However, he limited the scope of what Saathoff can say.

Saathoff won’t be able say how Ramos fits into government research about mass shooters and Saathoff has to rely on the observations — not medical opinions — of the scores of employees he interviewed at the Anne Arundel County jail about Ramos’ behavior behind bars.

After failing to exclude his testimony based on legal premises, Public Defender Katy O’Donnell argued Saathoff shouldn’t be allowed to offer his opinion on sanity. She said Saathoff does not have enough of a factual basis to make his assessment.

Despite dozens of pretrial hearings and hundreds of legal papers, limited information has emerged about the opinions, diagnoses and expected testimony of the psychiatrist Ramos’ attorneys hired to evaluate his insanity defense. After interviewing Ramos and overseeing psychological testing, Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis rendered an opinion that Ramos was insane because of Autism Spectrum Disorder. She has added other diagnosis, details of which are unknown.

Lewis’ report about Ramos conflicts with the reports of Saathoff and Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health ordered by the court to evaluate Ramos and issue an opinion about his sanity. Lewis is the only psychiatrist involved in the case yet to appear in court, and her finding conflicts with those of Patel and Saathoff.

Prosecutors said Lewis wrote in her report that Ramos has an “autistic and delusional understanding of the world.”

In court Friday, Saathoff disputed that claim. He testified Lewis report lacked thoroughness and that it appears she didn’t verify Ramos’ claims with other sources. For example, Saathoff said Lewis wrote about Ramos’ behavior behind bars based on her interview with him. He went to the jail to check out the claims.

Lewis wrote that Ramos couldn’t read the newspaper without pacing around his jail cell, Saathoff testified, but correctional officers on the isolated ward told Saathoff that Ramos read the news on the top bunk. Saathoff testified that guards described Ramos as a “model inmate” who was relatively social. Guards said Ramos was polite and was not sensitive to being handcuffed and handled while being moved about jail, Saathoff said.

“That’s in contrast from what we would see and expect from someone suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder,” Saathoff said.

It also showed Saathoff, who’s worked in prisons for 29 years, Ramos knew how to act according to rules and the law because it’s an “environment that requires one to be able to conform their behavior.”

Saathoff said each observation served as a data point for piecing together a picture of Ramos’ life and mental state. He testified that he utilized a host of collateral sources including records, interviews and the other experts’ reports to come to his conclusions. Patel interviewed Ramos for over 20 hours and quoted Ramos in a 100-plus page report.

Patel testified about the profession Thursday. Defense attorneys asked how anyone could render an opinion about someone’s sanity without interviewing them, as Saathoff had. Patel said the interview was just one piece. He likened it to a puzzle: When a few pieces are missing in a small puzzle, it’s hard to see the picture. But the image still comes in clear when a 1,000-piece puzzle has just a single missing.

Ramos’ lawyers argued some of the observations highlighted by Saathoff could be indicative of a mental disorder and that correctional staff members weren’t always watching Ramos. They said that without the mass shooter research and correctional staff interviews, Saathoff’s report was just based on Patel’s finding.

“Someone on the autism spectrum could do legal research, right?” Public Defender Matthew Connell said of Ramos using the law library.

It’s not the number of data points about Ramos, Connell argued, it’s the quality of them, Connell argued.

“He could be looking up real estate law for all we know.”

