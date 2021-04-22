Man in bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. ‘Impulsive decision’

Jessy Larios, 33, is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco in a bear suit he calls “Bearsun.” Instagram

A man is walking more than 400 miles across California in a teddy bear suit.

Jessy Larios, 33, is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco dressed in a bear costume he calls “Bearsun,” Reuters reported. The trek began on April 12, and Larios has amassed a following on social media.

“It was an impulsive decision for sure. I didn’t plan it out,” Larios told the publication.

Larios created Bearsun in 2016 inspired by the colors of his dog, Bear, according to CNN.

He’s attempting to raise $10,000 on his GoFundMe for charity, several media outlets reported.

When Larios reaches San Francisco, he plans to hold a vote online for where to donate the money, Reuters reported.

“This is what I want to do. I just want to run marathons in my bear suit,” he said. “It makes other people happy too, and I’m all about laughter and smiles,” Larios said, according to CNN.

Larios posted a video of himself walking to San Francisco on Thursday. The Instagram account has at least 25,300 followers, as of Thursday.

Larios also posted a picture five days ago, announcing that he has reached the halfway point.

“Unfortunately I won’t make it to San Francisco this weekend. BUT THE GOOD NEWS is that we’re halfway there!!!!” he wrote. “I appreciate the support and love I’ve received along the way to San Francisco. Love all of you guys!”