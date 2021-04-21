Mansion from ‘Beaches’ and ‘Mad Men’ listed in California for $8.4 million. Look inside

A Pasadena mansion has been featured in several movies and television shows. Screen grab from realtor.com

It’s a part of Hollywood history, and now, for the first time in decades, it’s on the market in Pasadena, California. The English Tudor Revival, most known for being the mansion of Barbara Hershey’s character in the tear-jerker drama “Beaches,” is listed for $8.4 million.

Interior

The posh 7,479-square-foot estate has a deep star-studded resume, according to Dirt. It was commissioned by Samuel S. Hinds (whose most prominent work was playing James Stewart’s father in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) in 1916. In addition to “Beaches,” the house also appeared in numerous TV shows: “Columbo,” “Who’s the Boss,” “The Nanny,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Mad Men” to name a few. It was also featured in the movies “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” and “La, La Land.”

Dining room

“The gorgeous main house welcomes you with a sweeping staircase, elegant chandelier and exquisite wallpaper,” the listing said. “An entertainer’s dream, the main level is accented by grand archways for a seamless flow through spaces and oversized picture windows for floods of California sunshine. Retreat to the second level where you will find gorgeous bedrooms with their own personality and custom finishes/features. Perfect for a media room, kids playroom, gym, or more, the spacious upper level provides added space to cater to any need.”

Living room

Also on the estate is a detached studio and garage with a side bar and upstairs guest quarters.

Interior