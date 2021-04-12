Several people shot at high school in Tennessee, including an officer, police say

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, say several people were shot at Austin-East Magnet High School, including a police officer. Knoxville Police Department

A shooting at a Tennessee high school injured multiple people including a police officer, officials say.

The shooting was at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday afternoon. A Knoxville Police Department officer was among those shot, police say.

“The investigation remains active at this time,” Knoxville police tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

BREAKING: The Knoxville Police Department said there are multiple gunshot victims after a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. || https://t.co/Qv4EtQW0nG pic.twitter.com/uyb7CNAevy — WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) April 12, 2021

Multiple agencies were at the school investigating the shooting, including special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville.

A reunification site had been established at a baseball field behind the high school, officials say.

Knoxville County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted the district was gathering information about the “tragic situation.”

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas tweeted.

Austin-East High School is a performing arts magnet school that offers dance, music, audio production, art and theater programs, according to the district website.

The school recently updated its security plan. It included:

• Another security officer was added Feb. 22 in addition to the previously assigned security officer and school resource officer.

• On March 8, the school implemented a policy prohibiting solid backpacks, fanny packs, purses, reusable grocery totes, gym or duffle bags and large solid bags. Approved bags included only clear or mesh backpacks and small clutch purses.

• Random searches during the spring semester.

• A re-emphasis on a hotline to report concerns.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was hosting a news conference on education funding as news of the shooting was emerging.

“I just wanted to make reference to that and ask for you all to — for those who are watching online or otherwise — to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state,” Lee said.

The school district has about 58,000 students.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.