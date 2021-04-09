Minneapolis lawyers advise city-appointed task force on George Floyd to keep quiet for now

MINNEAPOLIS —The Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission formed a task force to "create and disseminate messaging" surrounding the trials of the ex-officers charged in the death of George Floyd — but the city attorney's office has advised it not to release a statement.

The instruction has frustrated some of the volunteer commissioners, who sought to publicly encourage peaceful protests, condemn white supremacy and police brutality and exhort elected leaders and police to emphasize the importance of de-escalating tense situations instead of resorting to force.

"Speaking for myself, the last thing I would want to do is to interfere with this trial that's going on," said Commissioner Ken Rance, who suggested the group address concerns surrounding the trials.

He added: "I do think that we have an obligation as a Civil Rights Commission to stand up for the civil rights of all residents."

Drafts of the statement have been discussed in public meetings, where commissioners also weighed how to distribute it. Possibilities included submitting an opinion piece to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, posting on social media or publishing it on their website.

The question of when and how to discuss the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin has challenged city leaders, who want to acknowledge the pain that arose from Floyd's death and avoid accusations of interfering with the proceedings.

Nearly a month ago, during the first week of jury selection, Minneapolis City Council members and Mayor Jacob Frey agreed that the city would pay $27 million to settle the lawsuit filed by Floyd's family. Some later joined the family in a news conference.

The elected leaders' remarks prompted a sharp rebuke from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who said he wished they would stop publicly discussing Chauvin's criminal trial. Cahill dismissed two previously selected jurors after the settlement news broke.

The Civil Rights Commission, created in 1975, consists of 21 volunteers whose primary responsibility is promoting civil rights and enforcing local ordinances on the topic.

The city's ordinances outline nine powers and duties for the commission. Among other things, the commission shall "advise the mayor, the City Council and departments or agencies of government with respect to matters relating to the commission's purposes" and "conduct public meetings and forums, and gather and disseminate information to governmental agencies and to the public."

When she advised them against making statements, Susan Trammell, an attorney for the city, cited Cahill's remarks urging people to stop discussing the case. She also concluded that the task force didn't have the authority to issue media statements like the one they drafted.

City spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said the city attorney's office concluded that local ordinances limit the commission's authority to advising the city's leaders and government agencies on "matters relating to the commission's purposes" and "the other duties and powers" listed in ordinances.

"The enumerated powers do not include issuing press statements," McKenzie said.

In a public meeting earlier this week, several commissioners on the task force raised concerns about the opinion from the city attorney's office.

Commissioner Mark Stignani said he saw Trammell's statement as a "direct challenge to our independence and ability to speak to the public," as outlined in local laws. Others said they worried the commission's work was being delayed, or they were troubled that a statement condemning white supremacy was being blocked.

The commission created the task force during its February meeting, after Rance, in his first meeting as a commissioner, asked if they intended to address the trials.

A discussion followed and the commissioners eventually voted 18-0 to form a group to draft statements for the commission. They called it the Accountability for the Killing of George Floyd Task Force.

In the weeks that followed, task force members drafted a statement that sought to encourage peaceful protest and condemn police brutality and white supremacy — while refraining from weighing in directly on Chauvin's guilt or innocence.

"Where's the fault in that?" Rance said in an interview. "Why would there be opposition to that?"