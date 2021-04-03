Johnson and Johnson takes full responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine output issue

Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility on the manufacturing of a drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

It will add dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and “significantly” increase the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel at the site, according to the statement.

The company will work closely with the Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of the specific facility, adding that all its doses so far have met regulatory quality standards. The company said it expects to deliver almost 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of May.