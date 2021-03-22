Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

NEW YORK — A public relations push by Ghislaine Maxwell’s family to win her release on bail failed Monday after a Manhattan federal judge ruled she remains a risk of flight.

Judge Alison Nathan wrote that the British socialite’s offer to renounce her foreign citizenship did not adequately address concerns that she wouldn’t follow court orders.

“The Defendant continues to have substantial international ties, familial and personal connections abroad, substantial financial resources, and experience evading detection. And the Court’s concerns regarding the Defendant’s lack of candor regarding her assets when she was first arrested have also stayed the same,” Nathan wrote.

“The Defendant’s willingness to renounce her French and UK citizenship does not sufficiently assuage the Court’s concerns regarding the risk of flight that the Defendant poses.”

It’s the third time the British socialite has lost a bid for bail while awaiting trial for procuring and grooming girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein in the mid-1990s.

Her family launched a media campaign as part of the bail effort, which included a “GMaxFacts” Twitter account and television interviews with her brother decrying the conditions of the Brooklyn federal jail where Maxwell is being held.

“Ghislaine’s family is obviously deeply disappointed and disturbed. What happened to the presumption of innocence? These uncorroborated allegations are 25 years old. She shouldn’t be detained. There will be an appeal of this decision, and of course, a trial. Her family continues to support her in her truthful fight for her innocence,” family spokesman David Oscar Markus said.