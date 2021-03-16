Trump says he would recommend getting COVID-19 vaccine

Former President Donald Trump said he would urge his supporters and others wary of the COVID-19 vaccine to get it, while also saying that personal freedoms must be respected.

“I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News on Tuesday night. “But you know again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.”

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that reluctance among Republicans to receiving a vaccine is one of the biggest risks to controlling the coronavirus pandemic and that he’d like to see Trump publicly urge his supporters to get the vaccine.

But Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that he discussed it with his team and “they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say” to his supporters is having their local doctor, preacher and others in their community telling them why it’s important to get the vaccine.