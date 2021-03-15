Derek Jeter’s castle on NY lake on market for $12.75 million — a $2 million price cut

Former New York Yankees shortstop and first-ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has trimmed the asking price for a castle he owns in New York.

The home, built in 1915, on Greenwood Lake is back on the market for $12.75 million, a $2 million price cut.

Jeter purchased the property in 2005 for $1.2 million, while he was playing for the Yankees, and has “lovingly restored” the home “beyond its original grandeur,” according to the official listing.

Jeter spends more time in Florida than New York now that he’s co-owner of the Miami Marlins. He put his massive mansion in Tampa on the market for $29 million last fall, according to realtor.com, after reportedly renting that estate to quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen.

Called Tiedemann Castle, the 12,590-square-foot New York estate sits on four acres and comes with 700-feet of shoreline. There are two parcels that make up the compound. The main residence, which has an elevator, features six bedrooms and eight baths. There is a guest house, pool house, an infinity pool overlooking the lake, extensive gardens, a lagoon and four indoor kitchens, plus an outdoor kitchen.

“Passing through the gate in the privacy stone wall, one enters this magical property that has been lovingly restored, with unparalleled attention to detail, beyond its original grandeur,” according to the listing. “Extensive lake views await you after climbing the turret stairs and emerging onto the roof. Entertain easily in the pool house and expansive patio space or in the game room and Great Room.”

The castle, located at 14 Lake Shore Road, Greenwood Lake, New York, was built in the early 1900s by Dr. Rudolph Gudewill for his wife.

After Gudewill died, John and Julia Tiedemann bought the castle where they lived with their 13 children, including an adopted son, William “Sonny” Connors.

“Connors was later to become Jeter’s maternal grandfather,” reported TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. “Jeter spent many of his childhood summers at the castle swimming, playing sports and chores. The Tiedemanns sold the estate in 1996, but when it came back on the market in 2002, Jeter bought it and began a long and expensive restoration.”

Greenwood Lake, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, attracted celebrities. Yankee legend Babe Ruth was a frequent visitor.

The listing agent is Diane Mitchell with Wright Bros Real Estate Inc.