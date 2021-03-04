Hiker ends up wedged against cliff after falling on ‘icy vertical face’ in Maine park

A 26-year-old man slipped on a cliff while hiking in Maine and ended up trapped four hours beyond the reach of rescuers “on an icy vertical face.” National Park Service photo

A 26-year-old man’s day hike went horribly wrong Wednesday when he slipped off a steep mountain trail, slid down an icy cliff and got wedged beyond the reach of rescuers,” according to the National Park Service.

His predicament was so extreme, the Army National Guard was called in to “hoist” the hiker off the cliff with a Blackhawk helicopter, NPS officials said.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Acadia National Park’s Precipice Trail, which rises 1,000 feet to the summit of Champlain Mountain, the NPS said. The hiker, who was not identified, waited nearly four hours to be rescued, officials said.

“The man was stuck on an icy vertical face and wasn’t able to move up or down,” Acadia National Park officials said in a news release. “The hiker suffered minor injuries after slipping and wedging himself against a tree to avoid sliding down the cliff face.”

The hiker called for help using a cellphone as he clung to the cliff, officials said. He told rangers he had been hiking for about two hours when the mishap occurred, officials said.

Ice made a traditional rescue operation too risky, resulting in a call to the Army National Guard, the release said. It was 2:45 p.m. when the helicopter successfully freed the hiker, who is from the town of Belfast, Maine, officials said.

The hiker declined a ride to the hospital and was able to “walk away,” officials said. He told rangers it was his first visit to the park, which is on a coastal island.

“All trails in Acadia are incredibly icy at this time due to recent rains followed by days of cold weather,” park officials said on Facebook.

“The Precipice Trail requires physical and mental strength. It is a rugged, non-technical climb with open cliff faces and iron rungs. ... It is not recommended for small children, for people with a fear of heights, or for anyone in wet weather.”