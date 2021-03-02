‘My mom deserves justice.’ Pack of dogs kills woman walking on street, Texas cops say

A pack of dogs attacked Deann Stephenson in Porter, Texas, while she was walking down the street, and she was killed, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says. Screengrab from KPRC.

A Texas woman was killed after a pack of dogs attacked her on the street, authorities say.

Deann Stephenson, 59, was walking down a road in Porter, a city about 30 miles north of Houston, when the group of mixed-breed dogs attacked on Feb. 15, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died from the severe injuries, authorities say.

Stephenson’s family told KPRC that she was walking to a corner store when four dogs belonging to a neighbor bit her.

The dogs’ owner was issued citations and animal control took custody of the dogs, but no one was arrested, authorities say.

“I believe my mom deserves justice,” Stephenson’s son, Keaton Clark, told KPRC. “I think she would want me to fight for her.”

Stephenson was the caretaker for her husband, Bruce Clark, who is disabled, KPRC reported.

“I’m devastated,” he told KPRC. “They took everything. I got nothing.”

The sheriff’s office says detectives and prosecutors are investigating whether additional charges will be filed against the owner.

In a Facebook post, Stephenson’s son said he went to the spot along a gravel road where his mom was attacked.

“It’s been a week now since she passed and she’s the only thing that has been on my mind,” he said. “You really never know how much you truly love and cherish someone until they are gone. None of our family is the same without her here.”