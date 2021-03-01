It looks like a mobile home planted on a garage. It can be yours, Idahoans, for $340K

You could buy a home that looks like a mobile home sitting on top of a garage — but it’ll cost you $340,000 in Idaho.

The home on Paradise Avenue in Middleton is a “very unique residence,” the listing said. The property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it looks like it sits on a large garage area.

“Shop and additional living area sits below a manufactured home,” the listing said. “Spacious home allows for creative living.”

Somebody in ID took a mobile home, stuck it on top of a garage, and is trying to sell it for $340,000. If you walk out the front door you fall to your deathhttps://t.co/8t1K0N9L7i pic.twitter.com/lhAzd4iaYh — Gore Vidal Sassoon (@JimmyJazz1968) March 1, 2021

The listing said the property could be profitable for a buyer because the lower unit could rent for more than $900 per month and the upper unit could rent for at least $2,500.

The property has 3,094 square feet and was built in 1995, according to the listing.

The upper unit, which looks like the original mobile home, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The “main” level, which is off the garage, has one master bedroom and bath, the listing said.

Photos of the home show doors that look like they’re floating in mid-air. So how does someone get in the house? The listing agent did not respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information, but photos of the property show an exterior staircase.

Other photos show a large recreation area and a balcony.

“At first, I thought it was photoshopped but apparently, it’s real,” one person on Twitter said.

Other people saw the price tag as a sign of the skyrocketing Idaho housing market.

“Real estate prices are a tad out of control here in Idaho,” another person said on Twitter.

The property is about 34 miles northwest of Boise in Canyon County. The housing market in the Boise area has changed rapidly in the past few years, the Idaho Statesman reported. Prices have skyrocketed in many areas.

“$800,000 is the new $400,000,” Kaysha Clark, an agent with Silvercreek Realty Group, told the Idaho Statesman. “Two years ago, what you could get for $400,000 is now priced at twice that. If you have $400,000 now, you may need to drop your expectations of what that can buy.”