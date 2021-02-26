National

Flying saucer Airbnb lands in California park. Here’s how you can spend a night there

The Area 55 Futuro House is booked through 2022
The Area 55 Futuro House is booked through 2022 Screen grab from Airbnb

While it might sound a little far-fetched and something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but now it’s entirely possible to spend the night in a spaceship — but it will cost you.

IMG_7248.jpg
The night sky Screen grab from Airbnb

Good news? You can now rent the famous Futuro House (also known as “Area 55”) at the Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California through Airbnb for $223 a night. Bad news? It’s booked out through early 2022, according to the New York Post.

IMG_7246.jpg
Area 55 Screen grab from Airbnb

“An original Futuro House restored for the ultimate Glamping experience!” the listing says. “There are only 85 in the world, 19 in the USA, and only 1 available you can stay a night in and that’s AREA 55 in Joshua Tree CA!”

IMG_7239.jpg
Chairs Screen grab from Airbnb

The Area 55 metallic orb rests in the absolute beauty of the California desert and is accessed through a drop-down staircase that opens at the touch of a button.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Area 55 (@area_fiftyfive)

The row of windows with a ring of blue lights around the edge is made to look like a UFO soaring through the night sky. Inside, guests are welcome to sit on pillows and wooden benches and simply experience a 360-view of their surroundings.

IMG_7241.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

Guests have access to a bathroom with a detached shower that’s located outside of the structure.

IMG_7249.jpg
Outdoor bathroom Screen grab from Airbnb

“It’s the third [house of its kind] in California, but it’s the only one open for people to come and experience,” said owner Ronald Jackson to the New York Post. “It’s almost like a clubhouse.”

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service