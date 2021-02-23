Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said the 15-time major winner “suffered multiple leg injuries” and was undergoing surgery.

The 45-year-old Woods was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.

Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of the vehicle after the early-morning accident.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

Praying for Tiger woods pic.twitter.com/OFeJLqAMHu — BlackCultureEntertainment (@4TheCulture____) February 23, 2021

Before news of the accident broke, former NBA player Dwyane Wade posted an Instagram video of the two joking around on the golf course on Monday.

Recently, Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. He told CBS on Sunday that he was awaiting results from an upcoming MRI before he would be able to return to training.

“I’m feeling fine, little bit stiff,” Woods told Jim Nantz. “Have one more MRI scheduled to see if the annulus has scarred over finally, and then I can start doing more activities. Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before you can start gravitating toward something a little more.”

Messages from celebrities started pouring in on social media after the news of the accident broke.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.