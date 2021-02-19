Texans using F-150 trucks to power homes during outages. ‘Always have to be prepared’

The 2021 Ford F-150 allows owners the ability to use the truck as a mobile generator. Ford

A built-in accessory in the 2021 Ford F-150 trucks are paying off tremendously for residents in Texas during this week’s widespread power outage.

The new F-150s are equipped with Pro Power Onboard, which allows the trucks to be used as mobile generators. As millions of Texas residents were without power this week, the feature helped power some homes.

It’s gotten the attention of Ford CEO Jim Farley, who commented on social media.

Randy Jones, a Katy resident, is among the Texans who is reaping the benefits of the F-150. He shared pictures on an F-150 forum and detailed how easy it is to use the generator.

Jones said he has used the generator to power lights, a coffee pot, television, toaster oven, space heater and refrigerator. He’s been using it 10 to 12 hours a day to keep food in his freezer from thawing.

“We have hurricanes down here more than freezes. We went through two hurricanes just a few months ago,” Jones, 66, told the Detroit Free Press. “I bought the truck specifically because of the generator for my own safety. I’m happy I bought it. Some of my neighbors are too, because they could charge their cellphones and iPads off my power supply.”

Kerrville resident Jerry Hall said the generator in the truck has allowed him and his wife to stay “connected with the outside world,” according to CNBC.

“The truck saved the day,” Hall said. “It would have been three miserable days without the truck.”

Both Jones and Hall said they bought their trucks within the last month — just in time for the winter storm that left more millions of Texans without power. At least 10 people have died as a result of the storm.

On the F-150 online forum, others said they were also using their new trucks as generators.

Ford CEO Jim Farley linked to the forum Wednesday.

“The situation in the SW US is so difficult,” Farley said on Twitter. “Wish everyone in Texas had a new F150 with PowerBoost onboard generator.”

Ford has asked its Texas dealers to loan out their new F-150s to residents in the state in need of power, according to Autonews.com. There are reportedly more than 400 of the trucks on lots in the state.

“Our Texas communities need all the support they can get right now,” Ford said in a letter to its dealerships, AutoNews.com reported. “You can make a significant difference in our community by providing assistance during these very tough times.”

The generator in the hybrid model provides 7.2 kilowatts of power, Ford said. A fullygassed F-150 can be used as a generator for days, according to automobile reviewer Edmunds.

“It’s just so unusual in this day and time to have a power outage for four days,” Jones told the Free-Press. “You can’t ever rule anything out. You always have to be prepared.”