Park Service gets cheeky with Valentine’s Day messages. Here are some of the funniest
Valentine’s Day is upon us, but if you’re having a tough time finding the right words for your sweetheart, the National Park Service has some suggestions you’d probably be better off ignoring.
The agency took to Facebook Sunday to share a collection of valentines inspired by nature and the nation’s parks — and some of them are pretty funny.
Take a peek at some of the best.
Parks fans loved it, begging the agency to print and sell the valentines or put them on t-shirts. Others hopped on board, making their own offerings in the comments.
“NPS Happy Valentine’s Day! I’d climb a mountain to be with you!” one person wrote.
“Perfect... how about ‘(you’re) Grand, Canyon be mine?!?’” wrote another.
“How about, ‘I got my Zion you?’” a third wrote.
The post had been liked more than 12,000 times and shared more than 4,000 times as of Sunday morning.
