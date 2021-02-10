Amazon ordered to stop selling illegal pesticides by EPA

FILE - The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. The online retailer was ideally positioned to provide books, not just for convenience but for safety, during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) AP

The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in to stop Amazon from selling potentially dangerous or ineffective unregistered pesticides and pesticide devices making illegal and misleading claims.

On Tuesday, the Seattle office of the EPA announced they issued a “stop sale” order to Amazon.com to prevent such sales on the platform. The order added 70 products to a June 6, 2020 EPA order that contained over 30 illegal products.

“Unregistered pesticides in the e-commerce marketplace poses a significant and immediate health risk to consumers, children, pets, and others exposed to the products,” Ed Kowalski, the director of enforcement compliance at the EPA, said in a statement.

This is the third pesticide stop-sale order issued by the agency to Amazon in the last three years. The EPA also has mounted other efforts to stop fraudulent products, such as partnering with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop imports of millions of illegal disinfectant products imported by or for sale on Amazon.

Many of the products also have claimed to protect against viruses.

The EPA recommends that consumers only purchase products on EPA’s “List N of Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19).” EPA expects all products on this list to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) when used according to the label directions.

Under the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, pesticides and disinfectants intended for sale in the U.S. must be evaluated for safety and efficacy by EPA and bear approved labeling with an EPA registration number and an EPA establishment number. In contrast, pesticidal devices must bear an EPA establishment number and conform to certain other requirements, but they are not evaluated for safety and efficacy by EPA before marketing.