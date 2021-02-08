Disney California Adventure to open ‘limited-time ticketed experience’ next month

Visitors walk through the entrance to the Disney California Adventure theme park. AP

Disney California Adventure will offer a “limited-time ticketed experience” to guests next month that will put 1,000 employees back to work, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock informed employees Monday.

The event will focus on the “world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique (and) carefully crafted entertainment,” according to WDWInfo.com. The park’s rides will not be open, Good Morning America reported.

It will take place multiple days a week beginning in mid-March, Potrock said, according to ThemeParkInsider.com.

“With limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place, guests once again will get to step into a magical Disney environment — an environment that will provide memorable and fun experiences our Guests are craving,” Potrock told employees, outlets reported.

Disney California Adventure has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, the resort reopened Buena Vista Street, a shopping and dining district in the California Adventure park, along with the Downtown Disney shopping district.

It’s unclear when Disneyland will reopen. Specific details about the event at California Adventure were not disclosed.

The news of the California Adventure experience comes on the 20-year anniversary of the park’s opening.