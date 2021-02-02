Skip the Super Bowl parties, health experts say. Here are tips for celebrating safely

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) AP

Normally around this time of year, NFL partiers would be planning for a house filled with people watching Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But for many, the global COVID-19 pandemic has them considering a new type of Super Bowl celebration this year – which is a wise choice, according to health experts.

Health officials across the U.S. — including in Los Angeles county — are warning of another potential surge in coronavirus cases as the Super Bowl approaches, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

In a poll conducted by the Morning Consult, 74 percent of 2,200 adults surveyed said they were unlikely to attend a Super Bowl gathering or host one on Feb. 7, McClatchy News reported.

But 16% of American adults said they were “very” or “somewhat” likely to attend such a gathering.

Health experts offer a plethora of ways to celebrate the day safely without putting yourself and others at risk.

Hold a virtual watch party

Yes, it’s what people have been doing all throughout 2020 – holding virtual Zoom meetings, whether it be for work or just to see your friends’ faces.

So the thought of holding a virtual Super Bowl party seems exhausting.

However, it’s the safest way to celebrate without, you know, breathing on each other while screaming after a touchdown.

This can be done virtually by using the Google extension Teleparty, formerly known as Netflix Party, CNET said.

Celebrate with people you live with

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted tips for safely celebrating the Super Bowl, and watching alongside people you already live with is high on the agency’s list.

Not only does this cut down the risk of exposing yourself to the virus significantly — but it also helps that you already know who is actively rooting for which team.

That way you can distance yourself from an opposing fan, if you’re annoyed easily.

It’s all about the food anyway

Why go out to eat good food when applications like Doordash and Uber Eats exist for the sole purpose of bringing the good food to you — letting you avoid large gatherings at restaurants?

Sure, it may take a little longer than usual for food to arrive — since it’s a busy day — but it’s worth it in the long run.

Tips for if you’re still planning on throwing a party

Again, the safest choice is to avoid throwing a party with people outside of your household,, public health officials warn.

While 56 percent of people surveyed by a poll conducted by Frito-Lay plan on watching the game alone or with those they live with, there are still people who plan on holding a gathering of sorts.

As always, you should stay at least six feet away from others, wear a mask unless you are eating or drinking, and frequently wash your hands.

Other safety tips for those who are planning on hosting parties include:

Make use of outdoor space to limit the spread of the virus.

Avoid serving anything large that requires the use of a serving spoon or utensils that are shared by others — meaning no potlucks.

Provide hand sanitizer and set up air filters.