National union leader calls on Lightfoot to work with Chicago teachers: ‘Why is the mayor not listening?’

CHICAGO — American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten panned Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday morning for her Chicago Public Schools reopening plan the day after the mayor once again vowed in-person learning will reopen Monday for preschool to eighth grade students despite the lack of a deal with the teachers union.

Weingarten appeared at a Chicago Teachers Union virtual rally about 10 a.m. and castigated Lightfoot for the instability parents and teachers in the nation’s third largest public school district have experienced over the past few weeks.

“When someone like the mayor says it’s really important to actually stabilize and nurture a community and have education in school for kids, then it means you have to have the wherewithal to do that,” Weingarten said. “This is not an either-or. This is your city. This is your lives. This means that if there is in-school learning, we need to make it safe.”

She cited the return-to-school safety guidance from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — whom both sides of the reopening debate have used to argue their point — and implored, “Why is the mayor not listening to the scientists? … The city of Chicago should be listening.”

CTU organized the virtual conference with politicians and labor leaders along with eight simultaneous car caravans that morning, according to a press release. The starting locations spanned from Simeon Career Academy High School in the Chatham neighborhood to Schurz High School in Old Irving Park.

The demonstrations began during a crucial weekend for negotiations between CPS and CTU, with the mayor running against the clock to hammer out a deal before Monday. On Friday, an exasperated Lightfoot reiterated her position that CPS’ reopening plan will proceed as planned, defending it as the equitable path for children and their “parents who just want options.”

In an evening press conference, the mayor accused CTU of sparking chaos in negotiations and said teachers who refuse to show up to classrooms could be disciplined.

“Sadly, another day has passed and the CTU has not agreed to anything. Not a final comprehensive agreement to end this stalemate and give parents and students the options they want and that they deserve,” Lightfoot said.

She added, “The CTU leadership has failed and left us with a big bag of nothing.”

The union responded with accusations that it was Lightfoot who scuttled any conciliation — and vowed its members will continue to teach remotely despite the district’s warning of punishment. Should CPS officials lock them out of remote learning classrooms, that sets up CTU for its second strike in less than two years.

During Saturday’s conference, CTU President Jesse Sharkey condemned Lightfoot’s statements as “harmful.” He said he was about to head toward another bargaining session, but discussions remain without compromise from the mayor.

“I don’t think she really did herself any favors with … basically going in front of TV cameras and yelling at us and talking about how terrible we are,” Sharkey said.

Roughly 62,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade are due to begin in-person classes on Monday, when the second phase of CPS’ reopening plan will begin, for now. Schools first reopened Jan. 11 to more than 3,000 preschool and special education students whose families chose in-person learning.

Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson have called for students to have the option to return to classrooms because they say remote learning is harming the educations of the district’s most vulnerable children. They say about $70 million spent on COVID-19 safety measures will keep the schools safe, among other protocols like health screenings and masking requirements.

CTU has said that’s not enough. Citing the fears of returning during an ongoing pandemic, the union has clamored for “comprehensive” coronavirus testing, accommodations for educators with high-risk family or waiting until teacher vaccinations begin. In addition, CTU has pointed out that a vast majority of families stayed remote when the time came, while the students who did return were disproportionately white.

“So, last night, ‘Mayor Meltdown’ went in on us,” CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates said Saturday. “And she went in on us because it is finally becoming apparent that the plan that they wanted to unilaterally put in place is flawed.”