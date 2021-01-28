Hobby Lobby’s 40% off coupon is no more — angering customers: ‘My feelings are hurt’

Hobby Lobby faces criticism from customers after announcing that it will discontinue its popular 40% off coupon promotion in February. AP

Hobby Lobby is getting rid of its 40% off coupon, and customers are “big mad.”

The arts, crafts and home decor store announced the change Wednesday, saying it will no longer offer the popular promotion at its more than 900 stores or online, starting Feb. 28.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a comment posted to Facebook. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

The company offered few details about the decision, angering customers who sounded off on social media.

“I just found out Hobby Lobby is discontinuing the 40% off coupon and my feelings are HURT,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

“First the insurrection, and now the loss of the Hobby Lobby coupon,” someone else wrote.

My mom finding out Hobby Lobby is taking the 40% off coupon away: “What the heck, I thought they were supposed to be a Christian store!” — Katie (@kate_jalina) January 26, 2021

The end of the coupon, which can only be applied to regularly priced items, has some customers ready to stock up on craft supplies, while others have vowed to take their business elsewhere.

“With a slow economy, I can not believe you are going to take away your 40% off coupon!” one user wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “This will be the last time I shop here!”

Hobby lobby is getting rid of their 40% off coupon? No need to shop there anymore. — bri (@_briiib) January 28, 2021

In a statement, Hobby Lobby thanked customers for their continued business and support “during this period of transition.”

“It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection,” the company said.