Stubborn deer stuck in Kansas City basement foundation refuses to use rescuers’ ramp

The deer became trapped in a basement foundation in Kansas City, officials say. Rescuers built a ramp from scrap lumber. Missouri Department of Conservation

A deer trapped in a basement foundation in Missouri was not impressed by officials’ attempts to rescue it.

Earlier this week, a homeowner in Kansas City reported that the deer had gotten stuck in a “newly-poured” basement foundation in his neighborhood, the Missouri Department of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Officials arrived and found the deer trapped — the hole was too deep for the animal to climb out.

There were no doors or stairs into the basement, so rescuers had to get creative: They grabbed some scrap lumber and built a ramp in the hope the deer would use it to climb out of the hole.

No such luck.

Instead, the deer refused to use their creation, choosing instead to hide behind it.

Rescuers eventually had to resort to other methods and were able to lasso the deer and lift it out of the basement.

The deer was unharmed and released back into the wild.