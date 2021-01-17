Biden may cancel Keystone pipeline permit on first day

President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, CBC News reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appeared on transition briefing note for Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day — circulated by Biden’s transition team over the weekend, according to the Canadian report.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a tweet and a lengthy statement that was “deeply concerned” about the report that Biden may repeal the permit, although such a move had been widely expected if Biden was elected.

“Doing so would kill jobs on both sides of the border, weaken the critically important Canada-U.S. relationship, and undermine U.S. national security,” Kenney said.

In May, Biden campaign policy adviser Stef Feldman said in a statement that the candidate had strongly opposed the pipeline during the Obama administration “and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as President and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit.”

The Keystone XL piplie has been controversial since first proposed more than a decade ago.

Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change. Canada’s oil industry argues the project is needed to supply heavy crude to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, who need the oil to replace declining volumes from Latin America.