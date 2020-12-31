Target offering refunds on 181,000 infant swimsuits after a problem that cut a child

In addition to recalling infant rompers Wednesday, Target recalled 181,000 Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits for girls.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The snaps can break or detach from the suits, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.”

And Target knows about 27 snaps breaking or coming off, with one child being cut.

This covers Cat & Jack suits in the Summer Blue Lemon (item Nos. 328-04-0574 through 0579); Coral Icon Story Hawaiian (item Nos. 328-04-0628 through 0633); and Moxie Peach Lemon (item Nos. 328-04-0664 through 0669) designs, sizes 12M to 5T. The item number is on the tag near the washing instructions.

Cat Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One Piece Rashguard Swimsuit U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Cat Jack Summer Blue Lemon One Piece Rashguard Swimsuit U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target is offering refunds on the swimsuits. Either return them to the store or contact Target for a prepaid return postage label.

For Target Customer Service, call 800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time, or 800-591-3869 for online customers.