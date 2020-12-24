NYPD officer shot responding to domestic violence call in Brooklyn: sources

NEW YORK — An NYPD cop survived a gunman’s ambush on Christmas Eve after a man shot him in the back in Brooklyn as he responded to a domestic violence call, police sources said.

The officer, who police sources said joined the New York Police Department in 2016, was responding to a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend in an apartment in Crown Heights at 9:15 p.m. when the boyfriend shot him in the back, police sources said. The officer was encouraging the girlfriend to press charges when her boyfriend opened fire, according to sources.

The officer remained conscious and alert as he was rushed to Kings County Hospital. His bullet-resistant vest may have saved his life, sources said.

Police took the shooter into custody and recovered his gun.

Everald Richard, 51, was walking his dog when he heard over four shots go off.

“I’m happy they got him, prosecute him to the fullest. I got my family here, it’s not an easy job. They don’t know if they are going home,” Richard said. “He’s just doing his job. We need more cops here, he comes here to serve and protect and gets shot.”

The shooting happened exactly one month after two NYPD officers were shot and wounded helping a battered wife retrieve belongings from her alleged abuser’s Queens home.

Officers Joseph Murphy and Christopher Wells were helping the wife of Rondell Goppy, a 41-year-old City College security officer, gather her belongings from the couple’s Springfield Gardens home when Goppy barged in and started shooting on Nov. 24, police said.

Wells was hit in the legs, and Murphy in both hands. The two officers returned fire, killing Goppy.

The two officers were greeted with thunderous applause when they were discharged from Jamaica Hospital on Thanksgiving.