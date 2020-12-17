See it: ‘House of Tomorrow’ where Elvis lived, honeymooned sold for $2.6 million

The Palm Springs honeymoon retreat of Elvis Presley has sold for $2.6 million.

The property was first listed in 2014 for $9.5 million, the Sacramento Bee reported in 2019, before falling to the asking price of $3.2 million.

Presley leased the 5,000-square-foot, Mid-Century house beginning in 1966. In May 1967, the King of Rock and Roll and Priscilla Presley stayed there after their secret wedding.

With stunning views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and Coachella Valley, the once-futuristic home has two bedrooms and five baths on about a third of an acre. There’s a swimming pool, tennis court and large backyard area.

The house is a composition of four circular rooms. In one of the round wings, a living area features a suspended fireplace and stone accent wall. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the home. Big, prominent metallic hoods top the fireplace and the stove on the round kitchen island.

Scott Histed of Bennion Deville Homes held the listing.

It was Look Magazine that dubbed the stucco and flagstone residence the “House of Tomorrow” in 1962. LA Curbed, in a 2017 article, called the house “one of the most iconic modern residences in Palm Springs.”

The house was built in 1962 for Robert Alexander, of the legendary Alexander Construction Company, and his family. The firm built more than 2,000 modern Southern California residences in the 1950s and ’60s.