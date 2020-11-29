Baby spinach sold in New York and five other states recalled over salmonella concerns

The possibility of salmonella contamination caused the recall of Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach in six states and Eastern Canada Thursday and Friday.

Quebec-based manufacturer Vegpro International said this covers Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach in 5-ounce clamshells with a Dec. 4 expiration date and UPC No. 888048000042 11-ounce clamshells with Dec. 4 or 5 expiration dates and UPC No. 888048000248.

The spinach went to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Canadian provinces Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

As for the rest of the Fresh Attitude food products sold in the U.S., Vegpro’s FDA-posted recall notice says they’re made in Belle Glade and not affected.

Salmonella, according to the CDC, hits about 1.3 million Americans each year, hospitalizes 26,500, usually with bloody diarrhea, and kills about 450.

