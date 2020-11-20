National
How long would you wait for In-N-Out Burger? Traffic backs up for miles in Colorado
Is there anything more American than this?
In-N-Out Burger customers descended upon a new location in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, backing up traffic for miles just for a taste of the California-based fast-food chain’s fare.
The massive movement required police officers to monitor traffic as people waited up to 14 hours in a line that reached an estimated two miles.
It’s not as if police didn’t expect it. A day before the opening, the department warned of heavy traffic expected in the area.
Coloradans didn’t disappoint.
A TV reporter captured a glimpse of what looks like rush-hour traffic.
Lines outside the restaurant looked like fans waiting for a concert or football game — not a burger.
A local CBS TV station’s helicopter captured the mass of In-N-Out customers.
In the Aurora Police Department’s last update for the night, the final customer of the night had been “marked,” and they could expect to eat around 2 a.m.
“We anticipate continued traffic impacts in the coming days so please use alternate routes, maybe you’ll find another great local eatery to support,” police said.
