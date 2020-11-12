Walmart adds pet insurance as adoptions spike during pandemic. What you need to know

Pet adoptions are booming during the coronavirus pandemic, and now their owners can get pet insurance from an unexpected provider: Walmart.

The retail giant announced Thursday it would be launching Walmart Pet Care, a plan where customers can get pet insurance through Petplan and services like dog-walking and pet sitting through a website and app called Rover.

“Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers,” Melody Richard, merchandising vice president for pets, said. “As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve.”

Walmart’s pet insurance will collaborate with Petplan, an “injury and illness pet insurance for cats and dogs,” the company said. Customers can get 10% off of Petplan’s policies, and have access to $1,000 worth of online vet appointments.

People who use Walmart Pet Care will also get Walmart PetRx and online pharmacy services, the company said.