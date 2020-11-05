Why don’t we have election results yet for Georgia? Here’s what we know

As Americans wait for election results from a handful of states, some are growing impatient with Georgia.

A win for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Georgia would push him past 270 electoral votes — the number needed to win the presidency. President Trump is leading in the state by about 18,500 votes early Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

Results in Georgia are expected by noon Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, according to WSB-TV.

He said in a 10:15 p.m. update Wednesday the state was focused on accurately counting the votes and did not want to rush.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

About 50,000 absentee ballots in the state still needed to be counted as of 9 a.m., according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, still has 20,000 mail-in ballots to count, CNN reported.

An additional 10,000 votes have not been counted in Gwinnett County, WSB-TV said.

A state monitor is watching over the Fulton County count, Raffensperger said, and the public can view the counting of ballots on YouTube.