Did animals kill a Texas woman? Police investigate after she’s found dead in yard

After a woman found her caretaker dead, Texas police are trying to determine if she was killed by animals.

An 84-year-old woman in Anahuac was concerned that her caretaker, Christine Rollins, 59, hadn’t shown up for work on Sunday, police said in a news release. When she went outside, she found Rollins laying in the yard between her car and front door.

Police in Texas say they’re investigating whether animals killed Christine Rollins, 59. Chambers County Sheriff's Office

Police say they arrived to find Rollins dead with a head wound and a number of animal-related injuries. Officials believe the head wound to be consistent with one caused by a fall.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says investigators are trying to determine if animals — identified as dogs and wild hogs by KTRK — contributed to her fall and death or if Rollins died of a medical condition before animals attacked.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered. They do not suspect foul play.

Anahuac is roughly 50 miles east of Houston.

