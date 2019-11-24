Mother of slain man sues Cleveland mayor, police chief

In this booking photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Frank Q. Jackson, a grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. Frank Q. Jackson has been taken into custody in an assault case after an Ohio mayor negotiated his surrender to the U.S. Marshal's Office. He was granted bond and was placed under house arrest with electronic GPS monitoring. A woman who says her son was killed by gang members connected to Frank Q. Jackson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying that the mayor and a police chief interfered in an investigation of the slaying. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A woman who says her son was killed by gang members connected to an Ohio mayor’s grandson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying the mayor and a police chief interfered in the slaying’s investigation.

Andrea Parra’s 30-year-old son Antonio was fatally shot Aug. 28 in Cleveland. Authorities says suspects were seen fleeing in a car registered to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has said Frank Q. Jackson is a “prime suspect” in the slaying and that the investigation should be turned over to an outside agency.

In a YouTube video, the mayor denied interfering with any criminal investigations involving his grandson. A Cleveland spokeswoman says the city had no comment about the lawsuit.

Frank Q. Jackson’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment.