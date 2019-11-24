National

Boy dies after San Diego father killed mother, brothers

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, a body is carried out on a gurney at the home where two adults and three children died from gunshot wounds during a domestic violence murder-suicide in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego. Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived the apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead, died Saturday, Nov. 24.
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, a body is carried out on a gurney at the home where two adults and three children died from gunshot wounds during a domestic violence murder-suicide in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego. Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived the apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead, died Saturday, Nov. 24. The San Diego Tribune via AP, File Hayne Palmour IV
SAN DIEGO

The only child to survive his family’s murder-suicide has died after his mother and three brothers were killed by his father.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that 9-year-old Ezekiel Valdivia was on life support since the Nov. 16 shooting and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The boy’s uncle Karl Albright told The Union-Tribune of his nephew’s death.

Police have said 31-year-old Jose Valdivia killed 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario during an argument — one day after she’d obtained a restraining order against him amid a divorce.

Police say he also killed 3-year-old Enzi Valdivia; 5-year-old Zuriel Valdivia and 11-year-old Zeth Valdivia before taking his own life.

Court records say he sent his estranged wife a photo of a handgun and the warning: “it’s sure happening.”

  Comments  