Archer with bad aim misses his target, hits neighbor across the street, Ill. cops say

Target practice took a scary turn for a man in Illinois on Wednesday.

Daniel Smorczewski, 25, was practicing with a bow and arrow in his back yard when he “lost track” of one of his arrows after it missed the fake deer target, Aurora police said in news release.

Police in Illinois say Daniel Smorczewski, 25, was arrested after his arrow missed a target and hit his neighbor. Aurora Police Department

That afternoon, police say they received a call from a man who lives across the street from Smorczewski. He told officers he felt a “sharp pain” in his knee as he was painting outside of his home. When he looked down, he saw an arrow sticking out of his leg, police say.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

During an investigation, police interviewed Smorczewski and learned he’d put his bow and target in his garage not long before officials arrived. Smorczewski was ultimately arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct, police say.

Officials urged area hunters to refrain from using bows and arrows in residential neighborhoods.

“The Aurora Police Department reminds residents that arrows can be an extremely dangerous weapon and should only be used responsibly and never used in a residential area,” the release said.