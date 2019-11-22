‘Give that dog a license.’ Black lab seen on video doing donuts in Florida cul-de-sac

Well, at least it wasn’t the infamous “Florida Man” this time.

Neighbors were baffled Thursday when a Florida dog leapt from behind the wheel of a car that had been driving in circles for nearly an hour, media outlets report.

“I thought they should give that dog a license to drive,” neighbor Anna Sabol told WPTV. “He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen.”

The black Labrador evidently kicked it in reverse when his owner stepped out of the small grey sedan and left it running in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood, according to WPTV. The car reportedly rolled into a cul-de-sac and began doing backwards donuts while neighbors looked on.

Before St. Lucie Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, the lab hit a mailbox, a few garbage cans and some bricks that were sitting outside one of the homes, WPBF reported.

Police were able to stop the car by “punching the passcode into the driver’s side door,” according to WPTV.

No one — including the dog — was injured, WPBF reported.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., according to WKMG. By the time it was over, only tire tread marks in the street and the smashed mailbox remained.

The dog’s owner has promised to replace that mailbox, WPBF reported.