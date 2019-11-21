Pro-Trump pastor accuses America of ‘trying to impeach Jesus too’ on NC church sign

The biggest controversy to hit a small city in North Carolina this year was its minor league baseball team ditching the name that honored Dale Earnhardt.

That is until Wednesday, when a pastor announced he was trying to bring Jesus back to society.

Pastor Tim B. Jones set off a debate with a sign outside Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis — less than 30 miles outside Charlotte — that reads “Trying to impeach Jesus, too! Won’t happen either!”

Jones posted a photo of the sign to Facebook, calling it a “truth bomb” that’s “worth reading.” He also shared it to the church’s Facebook page, where it drew a mixed response.

“Wow! Comparing Trump to Jesus? You couldn’t be more wrong comparing Jesus to a man who has broken every commandment,” one person wrote.

Jones told McClatchy news group Thursday he “unequivocally without apology supports the president of the United States, Donald Trump.” But he said the sign isn’t political — it’s about putting God back into society.

”The message is about Jesus, not about Trump,” he said.

Someone asked if he was “delusional.”

A sign outside a church in North Carolina reading ‘Trying to impeach Jesus, too!” is stirring debate, but the pastor says it’s not about Trump. Screengrab from Facebook

“Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself. Is that Christianity? I don’t think so. Politics and religion should not be mixed,” he said.

But at least one person agreed with the sign.

“Thank you for standing up for Christian values,” he commented. “You are correct that Christians, and more importantly our values, are under attack.”

Jones said he’s received calls and emails from people praising the message while others cussed him out.

But he’s used to taking the heat, he said.

In 2016, Fox46 reported Resurrection Baptist Church boasted a sign that read “We are voting. And not for Hillary!”

Jones told the media outlet at the time the church was “independent” and willing to “stand up for this country and our beliefs.”

He’ll be doing that again Sunday when he goes to Washington, D.C., to support Trump during the impeachment hearings, Jones said.

Though he doesn’t condone everything the president does, Jones said he believes Trump is part of God’s plan. The president also lines up with his Christian values on “some of those bigger points” like abortion and homosexuality, he said.

“I didn’t vote for a pastor or a preacher,” he said. “I voted for a president.”