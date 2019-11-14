National
Several hurt in shooting at Los Angeles-area high school, deputies say
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
A mass shooting took place Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials reported on Twitter.
At least three people have been injured, KNBC reported, while the Santa Clarita sheriff’s office reported approximately five people being treated for injuries.
Henry Mayo Hospital reported on Twitter that it has received two patients in critical condition from the school with three others reportedly on the way.
“We have multiple victims down,” said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, according to the station. “Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect.”
Authorities received reports of a shooting at the campus at about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.
“I am terrified for everyone at Saugus High School,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “It’s 10 minutes from my home. I have good friends that go to school there, they are twins. Max got walked to the nearby park. Madison saw the shooting and ran to a room with no lock, she (barricaded) herself in.”
The city of Santa Clarita, which is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, reported that a reunification point for students and parents had been established at Central Park.
All schools in the William S. Hart District have been locked down, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy in a black hat and black clothing believed to be connected to the shooting, according to the publication.
The search is focusing on a brushy area along a creek behind the school, along with nearby backyards, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Reaction to reports of the shooting poured in from across the United States.
