Think those Muscovy ducks are a nuisance? It’s OK to shoot them, Texas city says

Muscovy ducks have become a nuisance for some residents in Pearland, Texas, and city officials say residents can take matters into their own hands under certain circumstances.

“Muscovy ducks have taken residence in Pearland and are ruffling some feathers,” a city news release says. The ducks are often seen frequenting the neighborhoods of West Oaks and Westwood Village, and the city is taking steps to educate “landowners and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) about options, within legal parameters, related to the ducks,” the release says.

“The general public has the legal authority to address the ducks — including Muscovy duck nests, eggs, and hybrids — on their property, without the requirement of a permit,” the city said.

But there are rules home/land owners must follow:

“If the duck is not destroyed (killed), it must be transported to Hidalgo, Starr, or Zapata County. These three counties are the only counties in Texas and the United States where the duck may not be destroyed and can be released.”

“The duck must be destroyed by legal means. Note that in Pearland city limits, the discharge of a firearm is generally illegal.

“If a duck is destroyed where use of a firearm is permissible, the person doing so must use nontoxic shot or nontoxic bullets.”

For those who don’t want to kill the ducks, an agent can be called to “capture or destroy” the ducks, the release said. If residents kill the ducks, they must be disposed of through burial or incineration.

Here is what residents are prohibited from doing:

“Capture/destroy the ducks if the take (capture, destruction, harassment) occurs at a place or on property they do not own or the agent has not received permission from the HOA/landowner. HOAs and landowners may permit or contract their tenants, employees, or other outside entities to capture/destroy the ducks.”

Keep, consume, sell or offer to sell the duck, or release the duck in another location with the exception of releasing in Hidalgo, Starr, or Zapata County.

Participate in the take of a native species.”

The city added that “those who fail to abide by the above standards could be subject to criminal charges or civil penalties.”

Residents are also prohibited from feeding any species of ducks, including the Muscovy, per city ordinance.