National

Veterans Day turns jubilant for 70-year-old Army vet after he wins lottery in NC

A 70-year-old Army veteran found himself counting cash on Veterans Day, after he won more than a quarter of a million dollars in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Ernest Dodson bought the Cash 5 ticket at Sons of Nie, an Asian market in Greensboro, and realized the next morning that it was worth $276,688, lottery officials announced on Veterans Day.

He paid $1 for the ticket.

“I about fell over,” Dodson said in the release. “I’m tickled to death that I can be debt free.”

Federal and state taxes whittled his winnings to $195,757, but the Greensboro resident says that’s still enough to pay off his car and his house, with some left over for fun.

He’s got a plan for that, too.

“I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches,” he said in a release.

Cash 5 gives players the chance to win a jackpot each night at a cost of $1 per ticket. Jackpots start at $100,000.

Money from the lottery funds education expenses in North Carolina.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Mark Price profile
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, the LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  