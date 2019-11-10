Missing hiker found dead on a California glacier just weeks before becoming a dad

A 40-year-old Southern California man just weeks from becoming a first-time dad left on a day hiking trip Nov. 3 to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, KTLA reported.

But Alan Stringer never returned to his Huntington Beach home, The Visalia Times-Delta reported.

Searchers found his body atop a glacier at the base of Mount Darwin in the national park Thursday afternoon, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

Stringer, an experienced hiker, had recently taken mountaineering classes and bought an ice ax and crampons, KTLA reported. He had not told anyone where he planned to hike, and did not activate a satellite locator device.

Now friends and family are raising money for Stringer’s wife, who is 37 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to a GoFundMe account.

“Alan was an avid hiker who loved the outdoors, and, as an experienced hiker, would often hike alone,” reads the GoFundMe. “We are heartbroken, and we just want to help his wife, family, and unborn baby girl.”

The account, which had raised $15,700 as of Sunday afternoon, will help with “baby and mama essentials” along with funeral costs, the GoFundMe page says.