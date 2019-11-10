AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Was Trump call with Ukraine 'perfect'? GOP has many answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have no unified argument in the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump , in large part because they can't agree on how best to defend the president — or for some, if they should.

That would require a level of consensus that Trump's call with the Ukraine president was "perfect," as he insists. Or it would take a measure of GOP independence from Trump to suggest there may be a need to investigate.

Instead, it's every Republican for himself or herself.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says the president's actions toward Ukraine are "troubling." Other Republicans say the behavior may raise concerns, but it's not impeachable.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham calls the whole impeachment inquiry "B.S."

___

AP sources: Former Trump adviser John Bolton has a book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.

The hawkish Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump. He reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster, according to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations. The officials were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, "A Warning," comes out Nov. 19.

The publishing officials did not know the title or release date. Simon & Schuster declined comment Saturday and Javelin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolton's 2007 book, "Surrender is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad," was published by the conservative Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions.

Bolton's name has come up often recently during the House impeachment inquiry , which has focused on Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.

___

Iran's president: New oil field found with over 50B barrels

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president said Sunday, a find that could boost the country's proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad over U.S. sanctions.

The announcement by Hassan Rouhani comes as Iran faces crushing American sanctions after the U.S. pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers last year.

Rouhani made the announcement in a speech in the desert city of Yazd. He said the field was located in Iran's southern Khuzestan province, home to its crucial oil industry.

Some 53 billion barrels would be added to Iran's proven reserves of roughly 150 billion, he said.

"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil and pressured our nation, the country's dear workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil in a big field," Rouhani said.

___

Spain goes to the polls with far-right tipped to make gains

MADRID (AP) — Spaniards were voting Sunday in the country's fourth election in as many years with Catalonia's secession drive and the predicted rise of a far-right party dominating the campaign.

The election was called by incumbent Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who won the most votes in the last ballot in April but failed to whip up enough parliamentary support to form a government.

Sánchez is tipped to win again but Spain may face another stalemate situation and months more without a stable government.

The four main parties contending centered their campaigns chiefly on ways to deal with Catalonia's independence push and the feared surge of the far-right party Vox (Voice).

Abstentions loom, with polls suggesting up to 35 percent of the electorate could stay away from the polling booths, up from 28 percent in April.

___

AP investigation: Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

On a cold morning last March, Kenny Angel got a frantic knock on his door. Two workers from a utility company in northern Nebraska had come with a stark warning: Get out of your house.

Just a little over a quarter-mile upstream, the 92-year-old Spencer Dam was straining to contain the swollen, ice-covered Niobrara River after an unusually intense snow and rainstorm. The workers had tried but failed to force open the dam's frozen wooden spillway gates. So, fearing the worst, they fled in their truck, stopping to warn Angel before driving away without him.

Minutes later, the dam came crashing down, unleashing a wave of water carrying ice chunks the size of cars. Angel's home was wiped away; his body was never found.

"He had about a 5-minute notice, with no prior warning the day before," Scott Angel, one of Kenny's brothers, said.

State inspectors had given the dam a "fair" rating less than a year earlier. Until it failed, it looked little different from thousands of others across the U.S. — and that could portend a problem.

___

New federal grant program allots $10M for dams in 26 states

Built for irrigation in 1884, Smith Reservoir in Colorado no longer can hold as much water as it once did.

To keep the dam from leaking, the water level at the suburban Denver reservoir is kept at least 2 feet below the level of the spillway — a critical safety precaution for the shopping center, preschool, assisted living facility and hundreds of homes now located in its potential inundation zone.

Improvements could be coming.

Smith Reservoir is among the first batch of dams nationally to get a slice of a new $10 million grant program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for high hazard dams that have failed safety standards and pose an unacceptable risk to the public. About $130,000 will go toward Smith Reservoir.

The grants announced this fall for 26 states will pay for preliminary steps such as risk assessments and engineering designs, not the actual repairs. State or local entities are to provide a 35% match.

___

Saudi Aramco takes another step toward 1st public offering

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco released a lengthy document late Saturday that lays the ground for investors to buy into the world's most profitable company, but it remains unknown how much is on offer.

In its preliminary prospectus, Aramco revealed that it will sell up to 0.5% of its shares to individual retail investors. It did not indicate how much will be made available to institutional investors.

Still, the highly-anticipated sale of even less than 2% of the company has been generating global buzz because even a sliver would make this the world's biggest initial public offering.

Saudi Aramco is the kingdom's oil and gas producer, pumping more than 10 million barrels of crude oil a day, or some 10% of global demand.

Despite questions over Aramco's valuation and how much of the company will ultimately be for sale on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock exchange, the company's size and profitability has made it undeniably attractive to potential investors.

___

Pacific bird refuge struggles as ocean garbage patch grows

MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — Flying into the uninhabited Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, Midway Atoll appears out of the vast blue Pacific as a tiny oasis of coral-fringed land with pristine white sand beaches that are teeming with life.

But on the ground, there's a different scene: plastic, pollution and death.

With virtually no predators, Midway is a haven for many species of seabirds and is home to the largest colony of albatross in the world.

But Midway is also at the center of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a vast area of floating plastic collected by circulating oceanic currents. The Hawaiian Islands act like a comb that gathers debris as it floats across the Pacific. A recent analysis found that the patch is accumulating debris at a faster rate than scientists previously thought.

Midway is littered with bird skeletons that have brightly colored plastic protruding from their decomposing bellies. Bottle caps, toothbrushes and cigarette lighters sit in the centers of their feathery carcasses.

___

Japan emperor greets public in parade marking enthronement

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in a parade Sunday marking Naruhito's enthronement as hundreds of thousands of delighted well-wishers cheered, waved small flags and took photos from packed sidewalks.

Security was extremely tight, with police setting up 40 checkpoints leading to the parade area. Selfie sticks, bottles and banners — and even shouting — were not allowed inside the restricted zone. Residents in high-rise apartment buildings along the road were advised not to look down from their windows or balconies.

Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, on May 1 following his abdication, and formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne in a palace ceremony last month. He's pledged to follow his father's example to fulfill his responsibilities as a state symbol, stick with pacifism and stay close to the people. Under Japan's postwar constitution, the emperor has no political power and is limited to ceremonial roles.

Sunday's parade started from the Imperial Palace, with the Kimigayo national anthem played by a marching band.

Naruhito, wearing a tail coat decorated with medals and carrying a brimmed hat, and Masako, in an off-white long dress and a tiara, waved from a Toyota Century convertible. The car was decorated with the Chrysanthemum emblems and the emperor's flag during the half-hour motorcade on the 4.6-kilometer (3-mile) route from the palace to the Akasaka imperial residence in the soft afternoon sun.

___

Runner's abuse allegations embolden other female athletes

Track and field is facing a painful and public reckoning with the treatment of some female athletes.

Former teen running star Mary Cain's account this week of alleged physical and emotional abuse at the recently disbanded Nike Oregon Project is prompting more top athletes to come forward.

Amy Yoder Begley, a 10,000-meter runner, said Friday she was told she had the "biggest butt on the starting line." Kara Goucher's husband said the Olympian endured "disgusting" comments from coaches.

Cain said the all-male staff told her the way to get faster was to get thinner and thinner.

Nike says it's investigating, but the cascade of allegations that have followed Oregon Project director Alberto Salazar's four-year doping ban have called new attention to the emphasis on weight restrictions and emotional abuse.