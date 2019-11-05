Teen in stolen truck crashes into school bus during police chase, Texas cops say

A teenager is in a Houston hospital in critical condition after he stole a truck, eluded police and subsequently crashed into a Galena Park Independent School District school bus, police said.

The incident took place just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Houston Police Department spokeswoman Wendy Baimbridge said in a press conference via Twitter. Baimbridge said two men were moving furniture into their truck while it was running, and the teenager jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

“He meandered through the neighborhood a little bit and marked units were able to spot him near I-10,” Baimbridge said. “The teen was reportedly driving 70 miles per hour evading the police when they attempted to pull him over.”

Police say he exited the freeway and later slammed into the school bus. Baimbridge said only two adults were on the bus at the time.

“Galena Park ISD can confirm a GPISD bus was struck by a red pickup truck at the intersection of Mercury and I-10. No students were on board. Out of an abundance of caution, the bus driver and bus attendant were transported to the hospital,” the district said in an emailed statement to the McClatchy news group.

“I’d like to make a plea at this point to our citizens,” Baimbridge said. “Never, ever leave your keys in the vehicle with it running.”

The teen was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. Baimbridge says police believe the teen is 15, and he faces felony evading and auto theft charges.