Virginia Democrats flip Senate; House control still unknown

In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, arrives to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address during a joint session of the Virginia Legislature in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va.

Virginia Democrats gained control of the state Senate on Tuesday, but control of the House was still unknown as officials continued to count votes in key races.

The race became an intense slugfest between Republicans and Democrats that tested how voters feel about President Donald Trump and his possible impeachment.

Of the four states with legislative elections this year, Virginia is the only one where control of the statehouse was up for grabs. Before the election, Republicans held a slim majority in both chambers, which they have controlled since 2014.

Outside groups and political parties test-drove expensive campaigns to win over and motivate voters in a state that was until recently considered a presidential battleground. Groups backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg alone spent several million dollars.

Trump's election three years ago has been largely disastrous for Virginia Republicans in the past two election cycles. Democrats have won every statewide contest, made historic gains in the House of Delegates and picked up three additional congressional seats.

Democrats were hoping to take control of the state legislature for the first time in more than two decades and send a message about Trump's unpopularity ahead of next year's presidential contest.