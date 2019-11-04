Man files $9M claim that blames Taser for Idaho police shooting that left him disabled

An Idaho man has filed a $9 million tort claim against the city of Coeur d’Alene and its police department after police shot him multiple times, forcing the amputation of both legs, in what he said was a result of “inadequate training and supervision,” according to KREM 2.

An argument that had been brewing between Rambo and another man came to a head on July 4 at a park, and according to The Spokesman-Review, Rambo reportedly pulled a gun that police later recovered from the scene of the shooting with police.

When police responded, Rambo reportedly led them on a chase. Chief Lee White said his “officers told Rambo to stop 15 times and attempted to shock him with a Taser, but its barbs did not penetrate,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

“The officers reported that Rambo turned toward police with the gun leveled and fired a single round,” The Spokesman-Review reported. “Officers returned fire, striking Rambo at least 10 times,” according to White.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting left Rambo disabled, with his legs amputated as he incurs medical expenses totaling more than $3,000 per week, the documents say, according to KHQ6. Police “tased him without warning while his hands were in the air,” the claim says, according to KHQ6.

“The claim alleges that Rambo’s firearm unintentionally discharged as a result of being Tased, which caused a complete seizure and loss of muscle control. From there, officers opened fire, hitting Rambo several times,” KHQ6 said.

“The unnecessary and unwarranted gunfire into Mr. Rambo resulted in lifetime injuries,” Rambo’s attorney, Rick Baughman, said in the tort claim, according to The Spokesman-Review. “He will need assisted living, physical therapy and occupational therapy.”

Eight officers have been named in the tort claim -- “Justin Bangs, Ryan Germain, Jacob Brazle, Nathan Herbig, Kyle Cannon, Jacob Proctor, Matthew Edward and Casey Ziegler,” The Spokesman-Review said.

“Mr. Rambo was eighteen years old when this happened and he has a like expectancy of, at least, seventy-four. It is without question that he will incur these expenses for the rest of his life. That places his damages well in excess of nine million dollars,” the claim filed Friday says, according to KREM 2.

“Coeur d’Alene City Attorney Mike Gridley confirmed the city had received the tort claim but declined comment,” The Spokesman-Review said.