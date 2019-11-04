White powder forces evacuation at resigned Rep. Katie Hill’s office, LA cops say

An envelope containing a suspicious white powder forced evacuations at a Southern California office of resigned Democratic Rep. Katie Hill on Monday, according to local media reports.

Several people were exposed to the unknown white powder at the ex-congresswoman’s field office in Palmdale, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called in shortly after noon, KABC reported.

Those exposed to the substance “will go through a decontamination process and be taken to a medical facility,” according to KABC.

Hill, a freshman lawmaker, resigned last week after nude photos of her were leaked and accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer were made.

FOX 11 reported that “a couple of hours after the envelope was opened by office employees, they became itchy, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.”

The powder was tested and isn’t hazardous, according to FOX 11.

An investigation is ongoing and no one had been arrested as of Monday, KHTS reports.

Two ambulances responded to the office, as well as a hazardous materials crew, according to KTLA.

Last Friday was Hill’s last day in Congress.

“I am leaving now because of a double standard,” Hill said in her farewell speech, denying the alleged affair and accusing her husband of being “abusive” by planting nude photos, per KTLA. “I’m leaving, but we have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body and, worst of all, in the Oval Office.”