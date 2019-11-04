Del Monte, store brands, some organic veggies recalled on listeria concerns

A gargantuan United States and Canada recall of vegetable products that might be contaminated with listeria includes organic vegetables, Del Monte, and store brands that include Kroger and Walmart.com.

The manufacturer making the recall is Mann Packing of Salinas, California. If this sounds familiar, in late October 2017, Mann Packing made a massive, listeria-spurred recall of vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada that hit numerous chains’ store brands.

Listeria affects about 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and kills 260. Senior citizens, children and people with damaged immune systems get the worst of listeria. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

Products in Monday’s recall announcement have best by dates between Oct. 11, 2019, and Nov. 16, 2019. Consumers who have any products from the brands below should click here to check the United States distribution list and click here to check the Canadian distribution list to see if their product is on the list.

Name brand: Del Monte, Mann’s and Western Family.

Mann Packing

Store brands: Kroger Organic; Marketside and Marketside Organic (Walmart.com); Signature Farms and O Organics (Safeway, Albertson, Vons); H-E-B and H-E-B Organic; Trader Joe’s; Hungryroot; and Compliments (Sobey’s stores in Canada, including Safeway, FreshCo, Foodland, Thrifty Foods, Lawtons, Farm Boy, Needs).

Signature Farms Veggie with Hummus Tray Mann Packing

Suppliers to restaurants and institutions: Sysco.

Consumers with questions can call 844-927-0707 or email consumers@mannpacking.com.