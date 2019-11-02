National

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Fabio Losurdo comforts his horse, Smarty, at a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A brush fire broke out just before dawn in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles.
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a man comforting his horse as wildfires break out in the Simi Valley area of California; a demonstrator running through the spray of a police water cannon during anti-government protests in Chile; and Halloween celebrations in Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2019.

