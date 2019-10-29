Moonshine operation gets busted in the woods of South Carolina, sheriff’s photos show

In a scene that looked a lot like a Prohibition-era gangster movie, a sheriff and his deputies took axes and shotguns to an illegal liquor still producing moonshine in the woods of South Carolina.

“If people up and down the east coast could see how this stuff is made, they’d reconsider their orders,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release. “As it is there will be some empty glasses pretty soon.”

Investigators found the bootlegging operation “in a remote and deeply wooded area,” the sheriff said.

On Monday, the sheriff led county narcotics deputies in to destroy the makeshift still. They found more than a dozen 55-gallon drums with liquor fermenting inside, Ravenell said.

They also destroyed four barrels of mash, the starting ingredients for hooch, and a generator and tools that kept the operation moving, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the case, but the sheriff said his department destroyed an estimated $6,000 worth of black market liquor.

The investigation continues, the sheriff said.

