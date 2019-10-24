The holster can turn off the safety on the gun. That’s why it’s been recalled

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

A gun holster shouldn’t prepare a gun to fire without the person knowing it. That’s why Blackhawk recalled 3,100 T-Series L2C gun holsters.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.”

Federal Cartridge, which does business as Blackhawk, says there’s been no injuries reported from this problem.

Still, Blackhawk wants consumers to stop using the holsters and contact Blackhawk for a refund. Consumers can call 888-343-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

